Iraq is planning to build 15 new housing complexes in the central Najaf city within a strategy to tackle house shortage problems, officials have said.

The project is part of a drive which involves the investment of more than 10 trillion Iraqi dinars ($7.5 billion) in other sectors, they said.

“We have finalised a plan to construct at least 15 new housing complexes in the city…they are part of nearly 240 projects which are either under construction or will be executed,” Dirgham Kiko, Chairman of Najaf Investment Commission, told the official Iraqi news agency on Thursday.

Najaf’s Governor Majid Waeli said the new projects also include two large industrial cities, which were awarded in 2022.

