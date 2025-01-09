Iraq’s Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Municipalities is set to announce six new residential cities next week, according to Iraqi news website Alsumaria.

The six cities are Al-Mutanabbi in Wasit province, Al-Salam in Najaf, Ur City in Dhi Qar, Al-Majar in Maysan, Balad in Salah al-Din and Al-Warka in Muthanna, the report published on Wednesday said.

It said developers interested in the projects are expected to provide a financing plan for 25 percent of the project’s value, and details of service infrastructure that will provided to the relevant authorities free of charge.

Currently five new cities are under implementation, namely Al-Jawahiri and Ali Al-Wardi in Baghdad, Al-Ghazlani in Mosul, Dhi Qar in Karbala Province, and the Hanging Gardens in Babylon.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

