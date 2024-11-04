Iraq will soon unveil a mega project to build a new administrative capital in Baghdad to house all its government offices, the official Iraqi news agency has said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani will soon lay the ground stone for the project, which will be executed over the next few years, the agency said, quoting Hassan Al-Khafaji, Chairman of Parliament’s Investment and Development Committee.

Khafaji said the new city would be built on a large area South of Baghdad, adding that the cabinet has given the green light for the project.

“The new administrative capital will house all ministries and other government departments…Sudani will lay the foundation stone shortly and it is expected to be completed with the next few years,” he said.

Iraqi officials said in 2023 “Al-Rafeel City” with an area of 265 square kilometres, would accommodate nearly 75,000 people and comprise houses, government offices as well as commercial, education, health and amusement facilities.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

