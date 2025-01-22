Iraq is discussing three options presented by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for the development of its international airport in the capital Baghdad, including the construction of a new airport, according to the Transport Ministry.

The two other options include expansion of the existing airport or both those options, the Ministry said in statement carried by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Tuesday.

“The third proposal is to develop the existing airport and also build a new one…they will then be linked,” the statement said.

Several contracts will be awarded to local and foreign companies in any of these proposals, it said, adding that the development project is intended to face growing traffic.

In September 2023, IFC had signed an agreement with the government of Iraq to develop Baghdad Airport under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

