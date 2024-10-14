Iraq has officially launched the construction of its tallest skyscraper in capital Baghdad following a foundation stone-laying ceremony held on Sunday.

The 65-storey tower forms part of the Downtown Baghdad project, which is being developed local private sector company Marfaa Al-Khair, according to a press statement issued by the National Investment Commission (NIC).

The statement said the Downtown Baghdad project includes eight towers alongside the main skyscraper and will feature over 1,300 residential units alongside commercial spaces. It said the project will incorporate modern and sustainable design features, including green spaces, smart lighting, and eco-friendly air conditioning.

The skyscraper project will introduce advanced construction techniques and materials, tested rigorously over a year and a half, setting a new standard for architecture in Iraq, the NIC statement added without disclosing project cost or completion timelines.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

