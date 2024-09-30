Hometown Developments has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with architectural firm Chapman Taylor. This partnership will focus on urban planning and architectural design for the company’s upcoming projects, beginning with developments in East and West Cairo, as well as New Nasser City in Assiut.

The agreement was signed by Diaa El-Din Farag, Chairperson of Hometown Developments, and Jan Dijkema, a representative of Chapman Taylor.

Diaa El-Din Farag, Chairperson of Hometown Developments, highlighted the importance of collaboration with one of the leading global companies specialized in providing high-quality designs in urban planning and interior design, with a strong track record and extensive experience in its field.

Farag said that this partnership allows the company to own a property with a global vision. He noted that the collaboration with Chapman Taylor will begin with projects in east and west Cairo, as well as New Nasser City, with details to be announced soon.

He further pointed out that Hometown Developments has a diverse portfolio of projects in New Administrative Capital and West Assiut, specifically in New Nasser City. The company has various projects in the New Administrative Capital, including the Zaha Park project, located in the MU23 area of the New Administrative Capital, directly on the AlAmal Axis and between residential neighbourhoods R2 and R3. This project will be the first commercial development to be delivered in that area. It consists of a ground floor and nine floors, with the company achieving a strong execution rate of over 95%.

He added that the company has achieved a high execution rate for the Lafayette Mall, which is a commercial and entertainment development that stretches over 43,000 sqm. The project is located in one of the best sites in the downtown area, directly opposite the St Regis Almasa hotel on plot number 1, adjacent to the central monorail station. It consists of a ground floor and five additional floors, as well as two basements.

The company also developed the Udora project located in a prime and dynamic area at the New Administrative Capital. Specifically, it sits directly across from the St Regis Almasa Hotel and is just two minutes from major landmarks like the Central Station and the Financial and Governmental District. This strategic positioning makes it an ideal destination for shopping and entertainment, with execution rates for these projects reaching as high as 95% in some instances, he explained.

Farag revealed that the company is continuously seeking new investment opportunities and successful partnerships to enhance the investment value of its projects. This effort comes in parallel with increasing construction rates of its existing projects, ensuring the company remains committed to its clients and can deliver on time.

Dijkema stated: “The Egyptian real estate market is characterized by promising investment opportunities and strong competition among companies, contributing to enriching this market.”

Chapman Taylor was founded in 1959 in the United Kingdom and has evolved into a globally leading company in architecture and design, operating in over 15 international offices across Europe and Asia.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

