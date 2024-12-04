The US hospitality giant Hilton is planning to open 9 new hotels in Morocco as part of a push into the North African market, a newspaper said on Wednesday,

The first hotel will be inaugurated in early 2025 and is based in the 250-metre-tall King Mohammed VI Tower in Sale city near Rabat, Sabah Akadir said.

Hilton and O Tower of Morocco will manage the hotel, which will occupy the tower’s 29-46 levels and will comprise 55 rooms and suites along with four restaurants, a spa, a business hall and other facilities, the paper said.

The new hotel will be named “Waldorf Astoria Rabat-Sale Hotel”, it added.

The other hotels to be opened during 2025-2027 LXR Casablanca, Hampton Benguerir, Curio Collection in the capital Rabat, Curio Collection in Casablanca, Hilton Rabat, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Fes, according to the report.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)



