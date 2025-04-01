Burtville Developments, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of its first luxury hotel-branded residential development, Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 18 & 19, at Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

Spanning a land area of over 240,000 sq ft, Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 18 & 19 comprises two buildings, with 6 and 9 floors, surrounded by amazing green spaces that account for 60% of the total land area.

A 483-unit residential project, it offers a diverse range of housing units to suit various needs, including one to five-bedroom options, as well as unique layouts such as simplex apartments, duplexes, ground floor villas, and sky villas all of which include a maid’s room and laundry room. Each unit has luxurious finishes and comes fully furnished with top brands.

The fifth project of Burtville in Abu Dhabi, the Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 18 & 19 will have a total built-up area of more than 915,000 sq ft.

Residents will enjoy indoor and outdoor swimming pools, including a lake and 2 large sandy beach pools, as well as covered pools to ensure year-round comfort.

Its other key amenities include a 600-m bicycle track, indoor and outdoor lounges for entertaining residents and guests, Arabic tents for outdoor events and gatherings, modern sports clubs, sports fields and community gardens with designated plots for all residents to grow their own vegetables.

The project also features 11 elevators and offers buyers 7-year Yas Beach Club membership for up to 7 family members.

Burtville said construction began on the project earlier this year with its completion set for Q3 2028.

The Emirati developer also reported significant progress across its other Abu Dhabi projects - including 58% completion of Ville 11, 10% progress on Ville 12 in Masdar City, as well as progress on Bab Al Qasr Residence 25 (12%) and Bab Al Qasr Residence 31 (8%) in Yas Bay on Yas Island.-TradeArabia News Service

