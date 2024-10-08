Expo City Dubai, the destination that hosted the 2020 World Expo and UN Climate Change Conference COP28, has announced a new master plan which aims to position the 3.5 square kilometre City as the new centre of Dubai.

The City is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International – set to be the largest airport in the world when fully operational – and the logistics corridor that connects to Jebel Ali Port.

The new master plan, recently unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, features five districts designed as a grid system hosting residences, offices, green spaces and event venues, as well as daily amenities including healthcare facilities, a school, sports and wellness facilities, retail and F&B, connected by a smart transportation system.

The master plan also includes the new global headquarters for DP World, and the region’s largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue with Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), which recently announced a 10 billion UAE dirhams ($2.72 billion) expansion plan.

Expo City Dubai is one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and a key contributor to achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy by 2033.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

