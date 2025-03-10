Emirates NBD Egypt annnounced on Monday that signed an 3 billion Egyptin pounds ($59 million ) financing agreement with the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) to provide long-term credit facilities to support public transportation development projects in Egypt.

The agreement was signed by Tamer Ragheb, Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking at Emirates NBD Egypt and Tarek Hamed Goueili, Chairman of the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT).

The Bank said the agreement comes as part of its ongoing efforts to support strategic sectors, particularly transportation, which is essential for holistic development.

NAT comes under the Ministry of Transport and is mandated to oversee the planning, design, and execution of tunnel and metro projects across Egypt.

(1 US Dollar = 50.62 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

