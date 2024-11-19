Dubai’s largest developer Emaar Properties and Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) have set up a joint venture to develop Expo Living, a new residential community at Expo City Dubai in Dubai South.

The joint venture has launched Terra Heights, the first residential phase of Expo Living.

Expo Living development covers a total area of 451,295 square metres (sqm), including 358,473 sqm of residential spaces, complemented by Dubai Expo Mall, a shopping destination.

The project aligns with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Plan by integrating sustainable design elements that promote environmental responsibility and community well-being.

No financial or construction timelines were given.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.