Emaar Development, majority owned by Dubai-based by Emaar Properties, delivered approximately 5,100 residential units in the first half of 2023, the developer said in a press statement.

The properties are located in Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai, Emaar Beachfront, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Marina and Emaar South projects, the statement said.

According to the statement, Emaar has delivered over 63,000 residential units as of June 2023, with over 28,000 residences currently under development in the UAE.

In June, Emaar launched The Oasis by Emaar in Dubai spanning a total land area of more than 9.4 million square metres. With a total development value of $20 billion, The Oasis offers over 7,000 residential units focusing on large mansions and villas,

Emaar Development posted a net profit of 2.2 billion UAE Dirhams ($593 million), similar to the first half of 2022, the statement noted.

