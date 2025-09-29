Egyptian real estate developer The Marq said it will accelerate construction and delivery timelines across its East Cairo residential communities after committing an additional 4 billion Egyptian pounds ($83 million), raising total investment for 2025 to EGP12 billion ($250 million).

The private developer said in a press statement that it expects to deliver more than 1,500 residential units between late 2025 and 2026 across its flagship projects in East Cairo.

The company’s portfolio includes four residential communities - The Marq Gardens, The WaterMarq, The MarqVille, and The WonderMarq - alongside a commercial hub, Marquette.

The statement said the company is working with over 20 contracting firms, including El-Sewedy Infrastructure, EMAK, KRASS, Kone Egypt, Hills Integrated Construction Services and Concrete for Housing and Development to accelerate delivery. It is also collaborating with more than 15 design, engineering and supervision firms such as Moharram & Bakhoum, EDSA, WATG, DMA, and Alchemy for its projects, the statement noted.

(1 US Dollar = 48.12 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

