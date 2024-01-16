Egyptian developer Pillars Developments has completed 70 percent of its 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($49 million) Tiffany Business Park project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), the company's CEO said.

Marwan Eltobgy told Zawya Projects that the 8-storey mixed-use project spans an area of 5,500 square metres and comprises of 150 units targeting offices, clinics, stores and a hospitality portion.

Eltobgy said that project would be completed by 2025, adding that the operations contract has been awarded to KAD commercial property management.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

