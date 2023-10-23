Palm Hills Developments (PHD) announced on Monday that Dorra Contracting has been awarded the construction works contract for three buildings spanning a total area of 30,000 square metres (sqm) in the company's commercial project Palmet, located in Palm Hills New Cairo.

The contract value wasn't disclosed.

The 100-acre, mixed-use Palmet New Cairo includes Admin Park and Headquarter Building, Retail Centre, a 5-Star Hotel, and Serviced Apartments.

Admin Park encompasses eight office buildings with a built-up area (BUA) of 105,000 sqm.

The 300-acre Palm Hills New Cairo is a joint venture between PHD and New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) and has been designed by Chapman Taylor. The project encompasses approximately 4,500 residential units including apartments, townhouses, twin houses, and standalone villas.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.