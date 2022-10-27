Egypt’s Paragon Real Estate Development has appointed Savills Egypt to provide consultancy and management services for its commercial projects Paragon 1 and Paragon 2, being developed by subsidiary Paragon Properties, in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

CEO Badir Rizk told Zawya Projects that Savills Egypt will provide a wide range of services for Paragon 1 and 2 including smart building solutions, financial and investment consulting, assessment, planning and property management.

The 300-unit Paragon 2 project is targeting USGBC LEED Gold certification and will be delivered by 2025.

Paragon 1, currently under construction, includes 205 units, and will be delivered in early 2023. The project is targeting UGBC’s LEED Silver sustainable building certification.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)