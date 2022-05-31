Panorama Developments introduced on Sunday two projects in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) — the Panorama Business Centre and Panorama Mixed Centre.

Chairperson of Panorama Developments Ahmed Mostafa Mabrouk said that these are the company’s first two projects within the NAC, and that they are being implemented with investments estimated at EGP 900m.

Mabrouk noted that the first project — Panorama Business Centre — is an administrative commercial building and is located in the NAC’s Downtown area. The centre comprises a ground floor and 12 storeys on an area of ​​2,375 sqm, encompassing 192 units with areas ranging from 35 to 91 sqm. He added that it was made with investments worth approximately EGP 350m.

The second project — Panorama Mixed Centre — is located in plot MU23 and spans over 4,415 sqm and consists of three basements, a ground floor, and eight storeys containing 207 housing units with areas ranging from 38 to 110 sqm.

For his part, Vice Chairperson of Panorama Developments Mohsen Al-Shamy said that “over the past 16 years, the company has accomplished many projects for more than 86 government agencies.”

Additionally, Sales Director Hisham Salah explained that the Panorama Mixed Centre will consist of administrative, commercial, and medical properties, adding that the ground to the second floors will be for commercial units, the third to the fifth for medical units, and the sixth to the eighth for offices.

He also disclosed that the company has completed 30% of the project’s construction.

During a press conference, Salah elaborated that the company is cooperating with a number of entities to develop an integrated project in the NAC, with the company cooperating with architectural consultant A Square as well as ACE Moharram.Bakhoum, Egypro FME, SFM for Project Management, and Marketing Dealers.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

