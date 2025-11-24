Egypt’s KUD Developments has launched 33west, a mixed-use commercial, administrative and medical project in Sheikh Zayed City, with total investments of 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($31.4 million), the company said.

KUD said it has begun excavation and land-levelling works on the project, located on Dahshur Link Road.

The private developer plans to roll out five new projects across commercial, administrative, residential and hospitality segments during 2025–2026 as part of an expansion programme targeting EGP 14 billion ($293 million) in investments over two years.

KUD added that it is opening new marketing channels in Gulf countries and Europe as part of a broader strategy to promote its projects internationally next year.

(1 US Dollar = 47.75 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

