Egyptian developer Golden Town has launched mixed-use project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) at a cost of three billion Egyptian pounds ($97 million)

Company's chairman Raafat Maher told Zawya Projects that the 15-storey Dinero Tower would be built in four phase and comprise of shops, offices and serviced apartments.

He added that the project, spread over an area of 5,017 square metres (sqm), would be completed by the end of 2026.

Maher said that FRS Consulting is the main consultant while MRB has been awarded the facility manager and operator contractor.

He added that Dinero Tower is their third project in the NAC, alongside The Fort Business Complex and Cascada Business Complex commercial projects under construction.

