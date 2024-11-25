Giza Systems has been awarded the Command Operations Control (COC) Data Centre project by the New Alamein City Authority, which will be located at the Authority's premises.

The COC Data Centre will serve as the primary data hub for the city and will support decision-making, enhance city management, and ensure robust data security and privacy, Giza Systems, a subsidiary of the stc group, said in a press statement.

The project scope includes the establishment of a fully integrated data centre infrastructure, telecommunications and security systems, Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) works, and architectural designs.

“As we move towards our goal for smart urban development, the COC Data Center is pivotal in transforming Al Alamein City into a modern, smart city,” said Abdelhameed Magharba, Head of Electromechanical at the New Alamein City Authority. “Partnering with Giza Systems is a significant step towards achieving this vision.”

Amr Sherif, General Manager of Giza Systems' Digital Energy Line of Business, added the project will be completed within a year.

Part of Egypt’s Vision 2030 initiative, New Alamein City integrates renewable energy, smart infrastructure, and advanced technologies to create a modern destination for living, business, and tourism.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

