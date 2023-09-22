Egypt-based Anchor Developments has started excavation work for its 3-billion-Egyptian pound ($97 million) ‘RDR rue du Rivoli’ project in New Administrative Capital, the company's managing director said.

Hazzem Ali told Zawya projects that the three-storey project, spread over an area of over 10,815 square metres, comprises of shops and offices.

He didn’t disclose the number of units but said deliveries would start by 2026.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.