ArabFinance: The Egyptian government is set to sign a supply, execution, and maintenance contract with German manufacturer Siemens for the second and third lines of the high-speed electric railway project before the end of May, Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir said in an official statement on May 14th.

The eco-friendly train will be a great leap in Egypt’s sustainable greenway transportation, El-Wazir commented.

The new railway will comprise three main lines stretched over 2,000 kilometers including 60 stations, he noted, adding that the second line extends over 1,100 kilometers, across Fayoum, Aswan, and Abu Simbel, covering 35 stations.

Moreover, the minister highlighted that the ministry is studying the establishment of a logistics zone and a dry port in Toshka for receiving the area's freight train.

The ministry also considers building logistics zones in Qustul, Arqeen, and Wadi Karkar to support trade movement, he added.

it is worth noting that the development of the Western Upper Egypt Desert Road has been ratified at a cost of EGP 26 billion, with the inauguration of its 230-kilometer first phase.