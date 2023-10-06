Construction contracts worth $23.55 million is expected to be awarded in Egypt in 2023, according to Ventures Onsite, a construction projects intelligence platform.

The projects awarded till date amount to $16.5 billion with buildings and infrastructure sector expected to see a good jump in 2024, according to the platform.

Speaking at the Egypt Construction sector webinar held Wednesday, Phillip Higgins, Director of Sales Lead Management, Ventures Onsite listed out the major projects announced, top clients who announced and awarded major projects, and top contractors who won projects in 2023.

EGYPT CONTRACT AWARDS - 2023 SECTOR 2023 CONTRACTS AWARDED TILL DATE ($MLN) 2023 FORECAST ($MLN) Oil and gas 2,405 3,100 Industrial 2,511 3,500 Buildings 8,404 12,389 Power and Water 268 650 Infrastructure 2,912 3908 TOTAL 16,500 23,547

Top companies who announced major projects in 2023

Palm Hills Developments (PHD)

General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt

Misr Italia Group

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS)

Magnom Properties

Egypt TEDA SCZone Development Company

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Co.

Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Development, Egypt

New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA)

MBG Development

Top companies who awarded major projects in 2023

Ministry of Transport, Egypt/National Authority for Tunnels (NAT)

Emaar Misr Developments/Eagle Hills

El Sewedy Industrial Development

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS)

Egyptian National Railways

Madaar Development

Orascom Development Holding (ODH)

Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Development, Egypt

Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM)

BSW Group

Top contractors who won major projects in 2023

Hassan Allam Construction

Sokhna General Contracting and Construction

COLAS Rail

Orascom Construction

Elevate Construction Company

MIG-Masrya International Group for Engineering and Contracting

Lozan Urban Development (LUD)

Concrete Plus for Engineering and Construction

Petrojet

Schlumberger

MAJOR PROJECTS ANNOUNCED IN 2023 PROJECT CLIENT VALUE ($MLN STATUS TEDA Chinese Industrial Zone, Ain Sokhna - Cast iron pipes and steel factory General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt -TEDA SCZone Development Company, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Co. 2,000 Planned Solare Resort – Ras El Hekma Misr Italia Group 1,035 Design Actis green hydrogen and green ammonia facility – Ain El Sokhna General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt, The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) 1,000 Planned Forbes International Tower – New Administrative Capital Magnom Properties 670 Design V40 – New Cairo City Edge Development 325 Design Salt – North Coast Tatweer Misr 300 Design Integrated Urban Project – New Administrative Capital MBG Developments 300 Design Industrial Area – New Administrative Capital Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) 250 Planned Koun Ras El-Hekma Mabany Edris 195 Design Electric vehicles factory M Glory Holding, Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI), Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) 190 Planned

