Construction contracts worth $23.55 million is expected to be awarded in Egypt in 2023, according to Ventures Onsite, a construction projects intelligence platform.

The projects awarded till date amount to $16.5 billion with buildings and infrastructure sector expected to see a good jump in 2024, according to the platform.

Speaking at the Egypt Construction sector webinar held Wednesday, Phillip Higgins, Director of Sales Lead Management, Ventures Onsite listed out the major projects announced, top clients who announced and awarded major projects, and top contractors who won projects in 2023. 

EGYPT CONTRACT AWARDS - 2023

SECTOR

2023 CONTRACTS AWARDED TILL DATE ($MLN)

2023 FORECAST ($MLN)

Oil and gas

2,405

3,100

Industrial

2,511

3,500

Buildings

8,404

12,389

Power and Water

268

650

Infrastructure

2,912

3908

TOTAL

16,500

23,547

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Ventures Onsite

Top companies who announced major projects in 2023

  • Palm Hills Developments (PHD)
  • General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt
  • Misr Italia Group
  • Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS)
  • Magnom Properties
  • Egypt TEDA SCZone Development Company
  • Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Co.
  • Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Development, Egypt
  • New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA)
  • MBG Development

Top companies who awarded major projects in 2023

  • Ministry of Transport, Egypt/National Authority for Tunnels (NAT)
  • Emaar Misr Developments/Eagle Hills
  • El Sewedy Industrial Development
  • Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS)
  • Egyptian National Railways
  • Madaar Development
  • Orascom Development Holding (ODH)
  • Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Development, Egypt
  • Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM)
  • BSW Group

Top contractors who won major projects in 2023

  • Hassan Allam Construction
  • Sokhna General Contracting and Construction
  • COLAS Rail
  • Orascom Construction
  • Elevate Construction Company
  • MIG-Masrya International Group for Engineering and Contracting
  • Lozan Urban Development (LUD)
  • Concrete Plus for Engineering and Construction
  • Petrojet
  • Schlumberger
MAJOR PROJECTS ANNOUNCED IN 2023
PROJECTCLIENTVALUE ($MLNSTATUS

TEDA Chinese Industrial Zone, Ain Sokhna - Cast iron pipes and steel factory

General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt -TEDA SCZone Development Company, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Co.2,000Planned
Solare Resort – Ras El HekmaMisr Italia Group1,035Design
Actis green hydrogen and green ammonia facility – Ain El Sokhna

General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt,

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE),

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC),

New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA)

1,000

Planned
Forbes International Tower – New Administrative CapitalMagnom Properties670Design
V40 – New Cairo

City Edge Development

325Design
Salt – North CoastTatweer Misr300Design
Integrated Urban Project – New Administrative CapitalMBG Developments300Design

Industrial Area – New Administrative Capital

Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD)250Planned
Koun Ras El-HekmaMabany Edris195Design
Electric vehicles factoryM Glory Holding, Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI), Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB)190Planned

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Ventures Onsite

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

