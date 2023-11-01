In a bid to cash in on the high demand for luxury branded residences, Durar Group, a high-end developer in the UAE, is launching a 700 million UAE dirhams ($190.58 million) upscale development on the man-made archipelago Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Masa Residences marks Durar’s debut in the UAE’s Northern Emirates. Durar is renowned for its impressive J One Towers in the Burj Khalifa district.

Christie’s International Real Estate Ras Al Khaimah, an affiliate of the globally renowned Christie’s International Real Estate, has been appointed exclusive sales and marketing agency for the development.

Masa Residences is Durar’s first collaboration with YOO, co-founded by international property entrepreneur John Hitchcox and celebrated designer Philippe Starck.

The development will feature 394 apartments, ranging from studio, one- and two-bedroom units and 8 villas of the ground floor, facing the Arabian Gulf. It is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“Our vision has always been to create idyllic high-end branded residences, and Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is the ideal destination. Each room in the apartments offers breathtaking sea views. The strategic location of the project promises high capital appreciation for our investors and an unparalleled living experience for owner-occupiers and tenants,” said Durar Chairman Ibrahim Alhabib.

Durar has partnered with the YOO to offer premium interior residences.

“The island’s thriving tourism activity presents our buyers with the potential for substantial capital gains and promising yields,” he added.

Christie’s International Real Estate Ras Al Khaimah’s Managing Partner Jackie Johns said: “Offering an ultimate beach-front setting, an enviable location and uninterrupted vistas of the shimmering Arabian Gulf, Masa Residences is ideally situated three minutes from the upcoming integrated resort Wynn Al Marjan Island.”

The heightened development activity in Ras Al Khaimah signals a promising era of growth and progress, she said, adding, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our office in Ras Al Khaimah and our collaboration with Durar on Masa Residences.”

“Our extensive research and market data indicate a steady increase in demand for housing dwellings in Al Marjan Island. We believe the time is right to unveil a premium branded residential project. We are excited about the project’s launch and confident of a sell-out,” Johns said.

(Reporting by Bhaskar Raj; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

