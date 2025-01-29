Dubai-based Sobha Realty launched its first project of 2025 in Motor City, given the community’s high rental yields and capital appreciation.

Sobha Solis will house 2,316 units, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments, the developer said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project will have an array of amenities, including an Arsenal-branded gym. Additional features include a jogging track, rock-climbing wall, tennis court, zen garden, pet park, and leisure and children’s pools.

Sobha Solis will include eco-friendly features, including double-glazed facades, energy-efficient HVAC systems, EV charging stations, and advanced district cooling systems.

The use of locally sourced materials will reduce the project’s environmental impact, the statement said.

Financial details and construction timeline were not given.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.