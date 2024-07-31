Dubai-based Samana Developers announced on Wednesday the launch of ‘Samana Avenue’ project in the Dubai Land Residence Complex located in Dubailand.

The developer said in a press statement that the 16-storey Samana Avenue contains 165 apartment units, ranging from studios to 2-bedrooms, with a total built-up area (BUA) of 254,667.98 square feet.

The project is scheduled for handover in December 2027.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers said the project is set to offer affordable luxury, and is part of a portfolio of 17 new projects scheduled for launch this year.

The statement didn’t disclose the project cost but said apartment prices start from $178,000 with a flexible payment plan spanning over eight-and-a-half years.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.