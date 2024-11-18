Dubai-based Palma Development announced on Monday the topping out of Serenia Living, a 3 billion UAE dirhams ($817 million) beachfront development on the Palm Jumeirah crescent.

Serenia Living comprises four towers, housing 226 two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, presidential and half-floor penthouses, and sky mansions.

Khansaheb was appointed the main contractor for the project in May 2023.

The project’s architecture and interiors have been designed by Palma’s team, with GAJ (Godwin Austen Johnson) serving as the lead consultant.

Serenia Living is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025, with handover beginning in first quarter of 2026, the developer had said in a May 2023 press statement.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

