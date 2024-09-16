Dubai-based Meraas announced on Monday that it awarded a construction contract worth 850 million UAE dirhams ($231 million) contract for Bvlgari Lighthouse project, located on Jumeira Bay Island, Dubai.

The main contract for the 27-storey luxury residential tower was awarded to local contractor Dutco Construction Co, the company said in a press statement.

Designed by architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, Bvlgari Lighthouse comprises four and five-bedroom luxury penthouses, and an eight-bedroom Sky Villa crowning its top three levels, and is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2027.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

