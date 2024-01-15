Dubai-listed real estate developer Deyaar announced on Monday the official launch of Rosalia Residences, the company’s third residential project in the Al Furjan community.

Deyaar’s previous launches in Al Furjan were Amalia Residences, which was lauynched last year and Millennium Talia Residences, a hotel serviced apartments operated by Millennium Hotels & Resorts.

Deyaar said in a press statement that Rosalia Residences comprises 9 residential floors containing 117 residential units and a retail boulevard on the ground floor.

The project is scheduled for completion on or before September 2025 with the project contractor starting work on site in December 2023.

The statement didn’t disclose the project value but said with the launch of Rosalia Residences, Deyaar’s project portfolio in Al Furjan stands at 300 million UAE dirhams ($82 million).

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.