Dubai Municipality has launched several projects to boost operational efficiency of its waste management and sewerage systems and detection of construction violations.

These projects come under the ambit of ‘Artificial Intelligence Roadmap’, launched by the Municipality as part of the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, according to an official press statement.

Under the Integrated Waste Management prject, AI capabilities will be integrated within its sewerage system to boost the efficiency of the network and treatment plants, while reducing energy and labour expenses and harmful emissions. The AI-Powered Waste Management System project involves creating integrated waste management systems that employ AI to facilitate various tasks including waste collecting, sorting, recycling and redirecting it away from landfills.

The ‘Using Artificial Intelligence to Detect Building Violations’ project seeks to address the challenges linked to violations occurring during building construction inspections. Instead of relying on manual inspection techniques, it leverages innovative automation solutions, drone, geospatial analysis and AI.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the launch of the Roadmap marks a vital step to recognise the possible uses of AI in municipal works and to ensure a transformative future that elevates Dubai’s status as a pioneering global city in future innovation.

