Master developer Dubai South Properties has awarded a 150 million UAE dirham ($40.84 million) contract to Al Turath Al Aseel Contracting, a Dubai-based contractor, for constructing the South Living Tower, a luxury project in the residential district.

The 209-unit tower, launched in June, is expected to be completed in Q1 2027, the developer said in a statement.

“The demand for residential apartments at Dubai South has been steadily growing over the past few years,” said Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties. He added that the announcement of a new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport has led to higher sales and rental values for residential properties in Dubai South.



Dubai South will house one million residents once the airport is complete.



Currently, the residential district is home to more than 25,000 residents and has several gated residential communities.

