Dubai Municipality has warned several engineering consultancy offices after detecting “exaggerated” structural designs in villas of citizens, flouting the emirate’s building code.



These violations result in unjustified increases in construction costs without any proven engineering need, it said in a statement.



The move follows earlier circulars issued to consultancy offices, mandating strict compliance with the Dubai Building Code and compliance with approved engineering standards.



“We remain committed to monitoring the practices of consultancy offices and contractors to ensure compliance with approved requirements, limiting excessive use of construction materials — including steel — and preventing citizens from bearing unjustified additional costs,” said Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality.



The civic body said that repeated violations will negatively impact an office’s annual evaluation and may result in disciplinary actions, the statement noted.



Earlier this year, the municipality suspended two engineering consultancy offices and barred them from licensing new projects for six months after they breached approved regulations and professional ethics.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

