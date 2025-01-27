Dubai built nearly 11,700 villas after the end of Covid pandemic, accounting for nearly 81 percent of the total housing units constructed during that period.

By the end of 2024, nearly 14,400 buildings and other units were constructed in the Emirate after building activity sharply picked up in the past four years, according to the Arabic language Alkhaleej newspaper.

Citing official data, the paper 2024 was the busiest year for construction activity as nearly 3,060 villas were built.

“There was a strong demand for villas after the end of the pandemic…villas accounted for nearly 81 percent of the total units constructed during that period,” it said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)



