Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, has kicked off work on the first phase of AIDA, a significant urban development in Oman, featuring a mix of mansions, limited-edition villas as well as apartments.

A leading Omani group, Qurum Stone Development has been appointed as the main contractor for the project coming up over a 3.5 million sq m area near Downtown Muscat. Work on the Phase I is likely to be completed in 2027.

AIDA, a joint venture with Omran Group, Oman's primary organisation for tourism development, combines luxury golf, residential, and hospitality elements.

Located by the sea and 130m above sea level, the project harmonises with its natural surroundings, offering stunning sea views and homes that blend into the cliffside, capitalising on the site's environmental and topographical uniqueness.

On the new project, CEO Ziad El Chaar said: "With our track record of top-tier residential projects, we're thrilled to introduce a world-class experience in Oman through AIDA."

"This project signifies our dedication to enhancing value and boosting Oman's tourism and real estate sectors. It's a key step in our strategy to grow our luxury development portfolio in prime locations, enriching the investment landscape," he stated.

According to him, the project aims to set new standards in architectural excellence, environmental sustainability, and bespoke living.

"AIDA’s opulent mansions, limited-edition villas and sophisticated apartments will further elevate Oman’s global stature as an attractive tourist, residential, and investment destination,." explained El Chaar.

AIDA will provide everything from immersive experiences, enchanting residences and hospitality offerings, recreational facilities, spectacular outdoor landscapes, and exquisite dining options to meet the specialised needs of its residents and visitors. Under Dar Global’s collaboration with the Trump Organization, it will also feature a luxury Trump Golf Course, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).