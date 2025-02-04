Dar Global, the global arm of Saudi-listed Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, will work with AlixPartners, a New York-based consulting firm, to develop a comprehensive roadmap for its global expansion plan.

The London-listed company is entering a new hyper-growth phase, with plans for expansion across key markets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, the UK, the US, and Greece, within the next five years, it said in a press statement.

The scope includes evaluating strategic options for structuring global operations, creating a framework for communication between the company’s headquarters and international offices, and designing a fit-for-purpose corporate structure.

Furthermore, AlixPartners will oversee the development of detailed functional roles, resource plans, job descriptions, and key performance indicators.

Dar Global's portfolio includes 10 luxury real estate projects valued at over $1.9 billion.

