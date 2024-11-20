Damac Properties has launched its third and largest master community in Dubai this year.



Damac Islands in Dubailand is the sixth master development in the developer’s portfolio, which is inspired by island destinations across the globe. The new project will feature six clusters: Maldives, Bora Bora, Seychelles, Hawaii, Bali, and Fiji.



The development will have lagoons, cascading waterfalls, jungle rivers and an aqua dome, offering indoor aquatic activities. Other features include a hot springs spa, jungle swings, a bird park, and a mini-golf island.



The development will also include a wedding venue, a tortoise garden, a fresh fruit market and a resident clubhouse.



No financial and construction timelines were disclosed.



Since its inception in 2002, Damac has launched over 75 towers and delivered more than 47,000 homes. Currently, it has over 40,000 more in various planning and development phases.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

