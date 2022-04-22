AJMAN, 21st April, 2022 (WAM) -- Al Zorah Development Company announced today that construction work has begun at the golf and leisure clubhouse at Al Zorah Golf Club, a project designed by ANNAKA.

The architectural firm, led by Architect Anabelle Kassar, presses on with its development plans to make Al Zorah Golf Club the premier tourist and golfing destination in the northern Emirates.

Set in a natural landscape with flowing dunes and 1 million square meters of mangrove forest, when complete, Al Zorah Golf Club will boast a world-class Clubhouse to complement the existing 18-hole championship golf course, created by Nicklaus Design and operated by Troon under the Troon Golf brand.

George Saad, Chief Executive Officer of Al Zorah Development Company, said, "Our unique world-class golf course will soon become even more impressive, as we begin construction works on exciting new developments to complement the offering. Our ambition has always been for Al Zorah Golf Club to maintain its position as one of the best in the Middle East, and the existing 18-hole championship course and state-of-the-art Clubhouse will strengthen our competitiveness."

The golf club will be complemented by full golf and leisure facilities, including a purpose-built gymnasium, golf shop, tennis courts, and swimming pool for adults and children.

In addition, underground parking and various food and beverage outlets will offer visitors convenience and choice to dine, socialise and relax within the club.

Saad noted, "Al Zorah Golf Club recently partnered with Audubon International and the GEO Foundation, global leaders in environmental sustainability. This partnership creates a pathway to ensure the protection and enhancement of a vibrant ecosystem within the Mangrove Forest on the edge of the golf course and to reduce carbon footprint and single-use plastics. As a Club, we are committed to protecting the environment and obtaining our certifications from these organisations."

Al Zorah Development encompasses 5.4 million square meters of coastal land, with a total waterfront of 12 km, and includes the Oberoi Al Zorah Beach Resort. Other golf residential projects are underway, with most properties enjoying water, golf course, and mangrove views.

Al Zorah Development is located within 25 minutes of Dubai International Airport, making it the perfect destination for golfers travelling from across the globe.