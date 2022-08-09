Capriole Development announced it has completed 85% of the total construction of the LINX complex located at the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The company is currently finishing the project’s external facades, as well as the electromechanical works as part of its quest to complete the project ahead of schedule.

Furthermore, Capriole affirmed its commitment to offering the project’s units at competitive prices despite the significant hike in the cost of raw materials. The group is also keen on marketing units which it has already started constructing to maintain credibility.

The company also revealed that 50% of the roof area has been allocated to generate solar power while taking into consideration that all the units would overlook water fountains and green areas. Additionally, the complex’s parking area can host 305 cars.

The project is also distinguished by its location as it has a view of three main facades — the axes of Al-Amal, Zayed, and the iconic tower, in addition to a green facade.

Furthermore, the company voiced its keenness to meeting all the requirements of multinational companies and international brands, and that there will be a huge meeting room to accommodate 450 people that is going to be available to all the project’s clients.

The LINX complex spans over 7,635 sqm. It comprises commercial, administrative, and medical units, and consists of 12 floors — including two basements — with 51 commercial units on the ground and first floors, whereas, from the second to the ninth floor, there are administrative and medical units, which will be delivered fully finished and air-conditioned.

