Egypt’s Capital Hills Developments is set to invest 1.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($24 million) in construction during 2025, continuing its expansion across New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, the New Administrative Capital, and 6th of October City, Chairman Mohamed Salah told Zawya Projects.

He said the company had previously invested a similar amount in 2024, and is now preparing to deliver three major projects this year, including Park Yard 1, Point 9, and Point 11.

The EGP 1.5 billion ($30 million) Park Yard 1 in 6th of October City will be delivered in the first half of 2025.

The 11,200 square metre, 4-storey mixed-use project features retail stores, offices, and clinics

The EGP 1 billion ($20 million) Point 9 is located New Administrative Capital, and is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2025. The 2,399 sqm, 9-storey project includes stores, offices, and clinics

Delivery of the EGP 1.2 billion ($24 million) Point 11 in NAC will commence this year 2025. The 11-storey project contains retail units, offices and clinics.

Salah said new developments planned for 2025 include the 20-acre La Colina in Sheikh Zayed City, and a new 34-acre residential project in New Cairo planned for launch in the first half of 2025.

(1 US Dollar = 50.32 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.