Belgian infrastructure major Besix has joined hands with Saudi-based AlBawani to break ground on the prestigious stadium project of Saudi oil giant Aramco. Designed to accommodate 47,000 spectators, the Aramco Stadium will be delivered by 2026.

Aramco Stadium project is expected to be a significant step towards achieving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s vision of excellence in sports infrastructure.

The design and build contract brings together industry leaders Besix and AlBawani, all under the skilled leadership and project management expertise of Aramco. The company is ideally positioned to oversee the complex project, which has a challenging timeline, and deliver it by 2026.

Designed to accommodate approximately 47,000 spectators, the Aramco Stadium is expected to be more than just an electrifying atmosphere for sports and entertainment – it is also envisioned as a hub for community engagement.

The stadium, set to be completed in time for the 2027 Asian Football Confederation Cup, underscores Saudi Arabia's ambition to foster a vibrant sports culture.

The stadium is anticipated to feature an extensive range of advanced facilities, including general admission areas, VIP/VVIP hospitality sections, player accommodations, media facilities, training pitches, parking facilities, an energy centre that is expected to supply power and cooling, and extensive road and landscape developments.

Leveraging decades of global experience in stadium construction, Besix brings its renowned expertise from constructing monumental stadiums, including the King Abdullah International Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah – a 60,000-seat world-class stadium; the Al Janoub Stadium and the renovation of the Khalifa Stadium, both in Qatar; the Queensland County Bank Stadium in Australia; and Te Kaha Christchurch Stadium in New Zealand, currently under construction.

Besix Middle East General Manager Peter Lembrechts said: "Our strategic entry into Saudi Arabia is driven by Besix's exceptional engineering capabilities, which have been demonstrated time and again in our successful delivery of complex design and build projects across the region."

"With a focus on excellence and innovation, we are dedicated to creating transformative spaces like the Aramco Stadium that not only meet the highest standards, but also serve as symbols of unity,' he stated.

Fakher AlShawaf, GCEO of AlBawani Holding, said: "As AlBawani embarks on the construction of the revolutionary Aramco Stadium, we mark a transformative milestone in our legacy of pioneering top-tier sports facilities in Saudi Arabia."

"Guided by Aramco's visionary leadership and in partnership with our esteemed collaborator Besix, the project epitomizes innovation and excellence in sports infrastructure," he stated.

"We plan to leverage Albawani’s deep-rooted local expertise, cutting-edge construction technology, and unparalleled track record of delivering complex projects on time and within budget," explained AlShawaf.

"Our commitment to engineering excellence and transformative design is anticipated to ensure that the Aramco Stadium will set a new benchmark for quality and innovation in sports facilities," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

