Bahrain’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has received 12 bids for the Madinat Salman Island Roads & Infrastructure Works contract, covering 477 residential plots in Island 10, Block 589.

“The ministry is expected to award the contract in January 2026, with project completion targeted for the first quarter of 2027,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued on 26 August 2025 with a submission deadline of 29 October 2025 which was extended to 19 November 2025. The bids were opened on 20 November 2025.

The works comprise additional sewerage pipework, additional irrigation pipework, water supply diversion, electrical works, electrical cables extraction works, street lighting network, refurbishment for road works.

According to the submitted offers, Inter Lock Maintenance Construction submitted the lowest bid at 1.69 million Bahraini dinars ($4.5 million), followed by JAHECON at BHD 1.95 million ($5.2 million) and Al Door Excavation & Building Contracting at BHD 1.98 million ($5.3 million).

Other bids received include:

Gulf Cooperation Symbols Contracting - BHD 2.1 million

Sayed Kadhem Al Durazi & Sons - BHD 2,09 million

Al Ahlia Contracting - BHD 2,93 millon

Al Rafeeq Tower Excavation - BHD 2.5million

Almoayyed Contracting - BHD 2.6 million

Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi & Sons - BHD 3.3 million

UCO Engineering - BHD 3.34 million

Down Town Construction - BHD 2.7 million

Santy Excavation and Construction Company - BHD 3.3 million

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

