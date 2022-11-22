Arada announced on Tuesday the launch of Azalea, the fourth phase of Masaar, the developer’s woodland megaproject in Suyoh district in the Sharjah emirate.

Phase 4 will comprise of 566 villas and be completed by the end of 2024.

The statement said construction at Masaar’s first residential district, Sendian, is under way and is expected to be completed by the end of June 2023.

Contracts for Masaar’s second and third phases, Kaya and Robinia, are expected to be awarded by the end of 2022.

Masaar buffer zone, which will contain thousands of trees and features two professional looped cycling and jogging tracks, each 6.6 kilometres in length, would be delivered in December 2022, the statement said.

The 8 billion UAE dirham ($2.2 billion) Masaar will ultimately contain 4,000 homes distributed over 7 gated districts linked by a ‘green spine’ featuring 50,000 trees, according to the statement.

On Monday, Arada had announced the launch of Jouri Hills, the developer's first project in Dubai within the Jumeirah Golf Estates master plan.

The developer also confirmed that concept design for an ultra-luxury mixed-use project on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah is almost complete with sales scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023.

