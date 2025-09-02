Bahrain - Plans are underway to modernise a historic northern Bahraini village set to be close to the main hub for the kingdom’s proposed metro station, the new relocated central market and a heritage trail.

Bahrain’s ambitious Buri masterplan – one of the most prominent among 96 urban development schemes recently completed by the Urban Planning and Development Authority – has won widespread praise from MP Dr Muneer Suroor and residents of the area, who hailed it as a transformative project that balances modernisation with heritage preservation.

Speaking following a meeting with Urban Planning and Development Authority chief executive Ahmed Al Khayyat, Dr Suroor thanked the leadership and the government for what he described as a ‘qualitative project’ that would soon enter its implementation stage.

The modernisation plan includes:

King Hamad Metro Station: the kingdom’s main metro hub, located on land acquired by the government in the northern part of the plan.

Largest central market in Bahrain: fully air-conditioned, designed to receive supplies via a modern logistics zone.

Multi-storey developments: including serviced apartments near the metro station.

Buri Heritage Trail: a cultural path passing historical springs, archaeological sites, and green areas, designed for both visitors and residents.

Connectivity: a major intersection linking Buri to Salmabad, Zayed Town and A’ali, with multiple access points.

Southern residential plots: near the old village of Buri.

A map of planned projects for Buri presented to Mr Suroor

“This project will turn Buri into a modern town connected by a sophisticated transport network, while at the same time protecting its identity, history and green character,” said Dr Suroor.

“The government represented by Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi deserve appreciation for directing the authority to meet the people, listen to their concerns, and provide detailed clarifications about the plan.”

Residents had voiced concerns over the fate of local cemeteries, mosques, and natural landmarks.

According to Dr Suroor, the clarifications from Mr Al Khayyat “brought reassurance” to the community.

“There was relief when Mr Al Khayyat confirmed that the eastern section of Buri’s cemetery would be preserved, alongside mosques such as Ain Huwais and Al Juwayliyah.

“Historical sites including natural springs will also remain safeguarded, which reflects the authority’s flexibility and responsiveness to residents’ requests.”

One of the most striking aspects of the plan, Dr Suroor noted, is the allocation of around 50 per cent of the five square metre project area to agricultural land. These plots will be offered through the Government Land Investment Platform to support food security and preserve the village’s agricultural heritage.

“This is a reassurance that the identity of Buri as a farming community will remain intact,” Dr Suroor stressed.

“At the same time, I call for prioritising residents when it comes to the allocation of plots in the new central market and in both housing and agricultural lands.”

Dr Suroor also proposed the inclusion of a dedicated housing project for Buri residents within the scheme.

“This is one of the legitimate rights of the people of Buri,” he said.

“It is crucial to preserve the social fabric of the village while ensuring they directly benefit from a project that will also feature Bahrain’s largest central market and the kingdom’s main metro station.”

During the consultation, residents suggested additional features, including the construction of a municipal theatre reflecting Buri’s cultural history, and a museum dedicated to the palm tree, symbolising its deep roots in Bahrain’s identity and its relationship with the Bahraini people. Dr Suroor expressed optimism that such ideas could be integrated in the future.

“The people of Buri are optimistic that this project will protect their heritage while opening new horizons of growth. With the government’s support, it can become a model of how to blend history with progress.”

Mr Suroor, fifth from left, and Mr Al Khayyat, centre, with Buri representatives and authority officials at the meeting

The GDN reported in 2023 that a tender for the first phase of the Bahrain Metro project covering 29km and 20 stations across the country was set to be issued soon.

The 35-year ‘concession contract’ covers design, construction, funding, operation and maintenance.

The project as reported had already cost the government BD7.5 million up until 2022. A further BD11.7m was allocated in 2023 and next in the 2023-2024 budget, and a further BD91.3m until completion in 2029.

Bahrain first announced plans in 2018 to develop a 109km fully-automated, driverless metro system in four phases, estimated at the time, to cost around $2 billion.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).