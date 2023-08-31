Sharjah-based Alef Group announced on Thursday the commencement of construction of Al Mamsha Seerah, situated in Zone 2 of Al Mamsha Sharjah.

Al Mamsha Seerah encompasses three residential complexes, housing a total of 1,586 apartment units distributed between 10 buildings.

Al Mamsha Sharjah spans an area of 3 million sq. ft. across three zones and is positioned as Sharjah’s inaugural fully walkable community.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

