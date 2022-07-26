Leading Spanish infrastructure major Acciona said its key unit Acciona Cultura has completed the work on the four pavilions of the Al Shindagha Museum in Dubai - Traditions, Life on the Land, Traditional Food House, and House of Poetry.

Dubai Municipality had awarded the cintract to Acciona Cultura to carry out the partial design, technical development and museographic implementation of four stages of the exhibition project, which comprises 17 clustered historic houses covering a total exhibition area of 7,980 sq m.

Covering an area of 35,000 sq m, Al Shindagha is a new world class heritage museum in the Dubai Historic District that promotes the city’s historical, artistic and cultural heritage using the most innovative technologies.

Al Shindagha is the area where the Al Maktoum ruling family of Dubai originally lived. The historic houses have been reconstructed using authentic methods by the DM Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department in order to respect the original construction as much as possible.

Al Shindagha Museum will display more large collections with pieces of great historical and cultural value in an authentic context.

The museum is divided into several themed pavilions made up of clustered historic houses. Each pavilion focuses on a different topic relating to Dubai’s history and culture, within a number of overarching themes.

The Traditions, Life on the Land, Traditional Food House, and House of Poetry pavilions have been developed and implemented entirely by Acciona Cultura. The Traditional Food House and House of Poetry have been designed by Acciona Cultura, and Traditions and Life on the Land pavilions are based on the design by Ralph Appelbaum Associates.

The museum project combines the most innovative experiential, participatory and interactive technologies through multisensory and immersive video installations and projection mapping, together with traditional objects and informative graphics.

The Traditions

The Traditions pavilion at Shindagha Museum includes four houses - Traditional Craft House, Beauty & Adornment House, Jewellery House and Healthcare House - dedicated to different traditions in Emirati culture, covering an exhibition area of 2,950 sq m.

The Life on the Land

The Life on the Land pavilion covers an exhibition area of 3,280 sq m comprising 10 houses and a garden showcasing the Life on the Land theme.

The exhibition focuses on the different land environments in the UAE - desert, coast and mountain - and how Emiratis used and shared natural resources to thrive and build communities. This ‘wave’ also includes an orientation space, a native plant garden, a café/restaurant, and an education centre.

Traditional Food House

The Traditional Food House covers an exhibition area of 450 sq m full of wonders exhibition. The visitor will experience and learn that eating is a way of keeping the heritage and history alive, with most Emirati dishes having their own fascinating story.

The House of Poetry

The House of Poetry includes a dynamic and inspiring exhibition of 1,300 sq m that demonstrates the importance of the poetry in Emirati life. It also emphasizes on how poetry highlighted many important political, social, financial, and even personal topics and on how the impact of poetry did change the history in the country.-TradeArabia News Service

