Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafrah Region Municipality is expected to award the main construction contract for its Dualisation of Mugharaq Port - Jabel Al Dhannah Road works project by first quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The request for qualification (RFQ) was issued on 28 August 2023. The tender submission deadline was 27 September 2023, which was extended to 11 October 2023. The main contract is expected to be awarded by mid-January 2024”, a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction of dual road connecting Mugharaq Port to Jabel Al Dhannah Road in Al Dhafrah Region.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $40 million.

