Abu Dhabi-listed RAK Properties said sales backlog rose 57 percent year on year (YoY) to 2.9 billion UAE dirhams ($789.65 million) by the end of the first nine months of 2025.



The company is progressing to hand over more than 800 units this year, it said in its latest financial results.



Projects including Bay Residence, Granada II and Cape Hayat are rapidly approaching the final stages of development.



In addition, significant progress has been registered at Bay Views and Quattro Del Mar, with each project reaching important construction milestones.



The developer’s balance sheet remains robust, with recorded total assets growing by 6 percent to AED 8.5 billion.



Mina is undergoing a rapid expansion, backed by an AED 5 billion development pipeline for 2025, the statement added.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

