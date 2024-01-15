Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is expected to award the supervision consultancy contract for its Khaleej Al Arabi – Underpass and Two Bridges Projects by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the supervision consultancy contract was issued on 11 January 2024 with bid submission scheduled on 12 February 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early April 2024,” a source aware the project details told Zawya projects.

The scope of work involves appointing a Supervision Consultant for the Khaleej Al Arabi – Underpass and Khaleej Al Arabi Design and Build of Two Bridges projects with the mandate to oversee and perform contract administration, design management, construction supervision, and independent cost consultant services.

The consultant shall undertake the role of the engineer for both contracts, with scope and responsibility limited to those defined in both projects scope of services documents and the contracts.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

