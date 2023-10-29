Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is expected to award a contract to design, supply, install, construct, test and commission the Ramhan Island and Jubail Island Interchange Works project early next year.

“The tender for the design and build contract was issued on 8 September 2023 and the bid submission was scheduled on 23 October 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by early January 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

He said the proposed interchange is to be located on Jubail Island South along Sheikh Khalifa Highway (E12) and Ramhan island, and will introduce a new, free-flow, grade-separated interchange on the E12 highway to serve future developments on Ramhan Island and Jubail Island, and the Ramhan Island Access Bridge.

A second source explained that Jubail Island South is an approximately 37ha island with the E12 Expressway crossing along its north-eastern portion. Ramhan Island is an island of approximately 270ha. There is currently no development on Ramhan Island and no highway connection from E12 Highway to the island.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2026, the second source added.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.