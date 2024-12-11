State-backed Abu Dhabi Airports has broken ground on the East Midfield Cargo Terminal (EMCT) at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi emirate.

The facility, covering 90,000 square metres (sqm), will be built by RAQ Contracting and is designed to handle between 1 and 1.5 million tonnes of cargo annually.

The multimodal transportation and logistics platform will integrate with the existing infrastructure in the Logistics Free Trade Zone, particularly Al Falah District, enabling logistics services, including consolidation, warehousing, distribution, and re-export.

The cargo terminal will be built in line with Abu Dhabi regulations and Estidama principles, targeting a minimum Pearl rating.

The construction timelines and costs were not disclosed.

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

